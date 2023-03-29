Analysts Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Price Target at $147.50

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTS opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.