Analyzing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $920,000.00 68.00 -$9.96 million N/A N/A Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Odyssey Marine Exploration currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration -1,409.24% N/A -215.26% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world. The firm focuses on the ExO Phosphate and Lihir Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

