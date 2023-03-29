Andrew Croft Sells 15,346 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($221,733.58).

St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,187.50 ($14.59). The company had a trading volume of 731,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place plc has a 12-month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,228.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,146.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 37.19 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,162.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.17) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.57) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.43) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($19.29) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,391.88 ($17.10).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

