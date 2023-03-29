Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Animalcare Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ANCR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 158 ($1.94). 18,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,868. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.56. The firm has a market cap of £94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,233.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

About Animalcare Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.