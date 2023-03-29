Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:ANCR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 158 ($1.94). 18,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,868. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.56. The firm has a market cap of £94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,233.33 and a beta of 0.62.
About Animalcare Group
