Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.
Antero Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
AR opened at $22.20 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
