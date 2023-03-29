Apollo Currency Price Down 13.8% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $529,184.97 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00060169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017808 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

