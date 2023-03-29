Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.