Ares Management Llc Purchases 750,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 703,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

