Ark (ARK) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004591 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,959,924 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

