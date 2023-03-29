ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
