ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $388.14

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $388.14 and last traded at $386.26, with a volume of 2416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

ASM International Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.13 and its 200 day moving average is $288.51. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

