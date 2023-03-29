Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Major Shareholder Preston T. Parsons Sells 7,000 Shares

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Assure Stock Up 8.8 %

IONM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Assure Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

