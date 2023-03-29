Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Astrafer has a total market cap of $241.78 million and approximately $42,573.27 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.52331443 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $16,270.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

