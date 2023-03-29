Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $11.00. Astrotech shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 990 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Astrotech Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astrotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

