Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $11.00. Astrotech shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 990 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Astrotech Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
