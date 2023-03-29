AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,300,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

