Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells $750,601.25 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deborah Clifford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $199.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

