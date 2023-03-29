Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Decreased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 234,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,559. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

