Bank of America Raises 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $24.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $16.69 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $498,394 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

