Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.3 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKIMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

