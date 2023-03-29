Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €64.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

EPA:STM remained flat at €44.40 ($47.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,399,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.11.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

