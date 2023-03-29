Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 374,317,836 shares changing hands.

Baron Oil Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

About Baron Oil

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

