Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 111,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,207. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

