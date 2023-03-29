Biconomy (BICO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.11 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $195.36 million and $4.11 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

