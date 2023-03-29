Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $7.66 billion and $3.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,664,673,836 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

