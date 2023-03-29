Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
