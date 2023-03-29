Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Update

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIOAF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 8,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,375. Bioasis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

