BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Christian Vasquez Buys 20,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioAtla stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 551,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,126. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BioAtla by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCAB shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

