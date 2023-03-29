Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Bioventus to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus Price Performance

Bioventus stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

