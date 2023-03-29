Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 108.6% in March

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ BTOG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 8,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,971. Bit Origin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.