BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $28,340.72

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $351.90 million and $424,049.63 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $28,340.72 or 1.00016980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00198721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,570.95391233 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $424,807.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.