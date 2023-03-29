Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $260.35 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $260.35 million and $3.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.87 or 0.00052344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00131338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

