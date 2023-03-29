Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $548.59 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,377.67 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $548.59 billion and $20.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00433357 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00126960 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030081 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,331,768 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.