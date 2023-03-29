Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

