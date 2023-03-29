Bloom Burton Comments on BioSyent Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Trading Up 0.5 %

RX opened at C$7.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.33. BioSyent has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.