Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading Up 1.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 2,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

