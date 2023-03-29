BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $313.97 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. BNB has a market cap of $49.57 billion and $476.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $313.97 or 0.01106405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,912 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,075.7832349 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 314.88843571 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1237 active market(s) with $455,648,856.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

