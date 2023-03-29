BOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,632 call options.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 525,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,026 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

