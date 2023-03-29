Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 303,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,115. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

