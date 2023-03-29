Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,565,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 293,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,521. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

