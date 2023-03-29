Bray Capital Advisors Sells 5,645 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.