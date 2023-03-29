Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 820,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

