Brokerages Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price at $55.75

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Icade Price Performance

Icade stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

