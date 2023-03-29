Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target at $85.20

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

LEGIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

