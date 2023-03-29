Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $178.71

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

PNC opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

