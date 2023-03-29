Brokers Issue Forecasts for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Torrid Stock Up 14.9 %
CURV stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
