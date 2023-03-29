Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 3,889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 815.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of BDWBF remained flat at $3.01 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
