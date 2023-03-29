Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 3,889,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 815.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of BDWBF remained flat at $3.01 on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.16.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.