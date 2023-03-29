CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 137,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.