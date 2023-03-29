Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

CHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 175,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

