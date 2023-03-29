Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Trading Up 3.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. Approximately 20,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.87.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
