Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

